Nippon Sheet Glass (TYO:5202) Price Target Increased by 5.08% to 703.80

The average one-year price target for Nippon Sheet Glass (TYO:5202) has been revised to 703.80 / share. This is an increase of 5.08% from the prior estimate of 669.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 646.40 to a high of 787.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.76% from the latest reported closing price of 763.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Sheet Glass. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5202 is 0.05%, an increase of 10.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.26% to 6,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 0.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 700K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 601K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 560K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 33.12% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 438K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.