Nippon Sheet Glass (TYO:5202) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 714.00

The average one-year price target for Nippon Sheet Glass (TYO:5202) has been revised to 714.00 / share. This is an decrease of 0.00% from the prior estimate of 714.00 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 735.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from the latest reported closing price of 666.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,229K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 15.39% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 809K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing a decrease of 80.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 39.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 704K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 9.37% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 612K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 6.39% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 438K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Sheet Glass. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5202 is 0.04%, a decrease of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 6,761K shares.

