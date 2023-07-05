Nippon Sheet Glass (TYO:5202) Price Target Decreased by 6.19% to 669.80

The average one-year price target for Nippon Sheet Glass (TYO:5202) has been revised to 669.80 / share. This is an decrease of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 714.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 646.40 to a high of 714.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.62% from the latest reported closing price of 674.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Sheet Glass. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5202 is 0.05%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.22% to 7,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 0.87% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 809K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing a decrease of 80.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 39.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 700K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 3.54% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 603K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 560K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 33.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.