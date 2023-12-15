Nippon Sheet Glass (TYO:5202) Price Target Decreased by 10.69% to 724.20

The average one-year price target for Nippon Sheet Glass (TYO:5202) has been revised to 724.20 / share. This is an decrease of 10.69% from the prior estimate of 810.90 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 676.70 to a high of 787.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.20% from the latest reported closing price of 552.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Sheet Glass. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5202 is 0.04%, a decrease of 30.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 6,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 733K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 25.97% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 560K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5202 by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 560K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 438K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.