Nippon Sharyo Sees Strong Growth in First Half of 2024

Nippon Sharyo (JP:7102) has released an update.

Nippon Sharyo reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales reaching 45,551 million yen, a 9% rise from last year, and a 38.1% jump in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced an increase in annual dividends per share, reflecting strong financial health. These positive results are likely to attract attention from investors interested in the company’s growth potential.

