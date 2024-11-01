News & Insights

Nippon Seisen Reports Strong H1 2024 Financial Performance

November 01, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd. (JP:5659) has released an update.

Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 7.4% and operating profit surging by 42.7% compared to the same period last year. The company also completed a share split, which adjusted its earnings per share calculations. Moreover, Nippon Seisen maintains a strong equity ratio, reflecting its stable financial position.

