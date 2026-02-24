Nippon Sanso Holdings (TYNPF) Price Target Increased by 10.32% to 38.06

The average one-year price target for Nippon Sanso Holdings (OTCPK:TYNPF) has been revised to $38.06 / share. This is an increase of 10.32% from the prior estimate of $34.49 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.15 to a high of $48.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.31% from the latest reported closing price of $29.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Sanso Holdings. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 29.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYNPF is 0.19%, an increase of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.74% to 24,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,768K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYNPF by 14.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,739K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560K shares , representing an increase of 6.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYNPF by 10.00% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,334K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,757K shares , representing a decrease of 18.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYNPF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,761K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYNPF by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,705K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing an increase of 6.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYNPF by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.