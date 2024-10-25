NIPPON REIT Reduces Debt with Early Loan Repayment

NIPPON REIT Investment Corp (JP:3296) has released an update.

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation has announced an early repayment of a 1,500 million yen loan, leveraging proceeds from the sale of trust beneficiary interest in a building. This strategic financial move is set to reduce the company’s total interest-bearing liabilities to 132,620 million yen, while not affecting its forecasted management status for the fiscal periods ending December 2024 and June 2025.

