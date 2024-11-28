News & Insights

Nippon Prologis REIT Updates Financial Forecasts

November 28, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (JP:3283) has released an update.

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2025, due to changes in assumptions, indicating a positive adjustment in expected revenues and income. Additionally, the company has announced its forecast for the period ending November 30, 2025, showcasing steady growth projections. This update reflects Nippon Prologis’s strategic decisions and market positioning, capturing the interest of investors in the real estate investment trust sector.

