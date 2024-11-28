News & Insights

Nippon Prologis REIT Secures New Financing

November 28, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (JP:3283) has released an update.

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. has announced new debt financing totaling 29,000 million yen and completed interest rate swap agreements to stabilize the interest on its long-term borrowings. The funds will be used for acquiring Prologis Park Yachiyo 1, marking a strategic investment in their real estate portfolio. This move is aimed at mitigating interest rate risks and enhancing asset acquisition capabilities.

