Nippon Prologis REIT Recognized for ESG Excellence

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (JP:3283) has released an update.

Nippon Prologis REIT has been honored with the ‘Sector Leader’ designation in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for its excellence in environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and governance. The company also achieved top rankings globally and in Asia, particularly in the listed logistics real estate sector, indicating its strong commitment to ESG standards.

