Nippon Prologis REIT Acquires New Property in Chiba

November 28, 2024 — 01:54 am EST

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (JP:3283) has released an update.

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. has announced the acquisition of a new property, Prologis Park Yachiyo 1, located in Chiba, Japan, for 39 billion yen. This strategic acquisition aligns with their focus on enhancing portfolio stability through investments in Class-A logistics facilities. The deal is expected to diversify their property and customer base, contributing to improved earnings stability.

