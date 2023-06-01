Nippon Paper Industries (TYO:3863) Price Target Increased by 12.20% to 1,290.30

The average one-year price target for Nippon Paper Industries (TYO:3863) has been revised to 1,290.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.20% from the prior estimate of 1,150.05 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,161.50 to a high of 1,638.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.14% from the latest reported closing price of 1,111.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Paper Industries. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3863 is 0.07%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 9,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,845K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,822K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3863 by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,264K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3863 by 8.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 711K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3863 by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 547K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3863 by 8.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 513K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

