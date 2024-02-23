Nippon Paper Industries Co. (TSE:3863) Price Target Decreased by 6.62% to 1,343.00

The average one-year price target for Nippon Paper Industries Co. (TSE:3863) has been revised to 1,343.00 / share. This is an decrease of 6.62% from the prior estimate of 1,438.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,212.00 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.08% from the latest reported closing price of 1,167.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Paper Industries Co.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3863 is 0.10%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 8,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,310K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing a decrease of 24.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3863 by 19.94% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,297K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3863 by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 744K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3863 by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 547K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 531K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3863 by 0.89% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.