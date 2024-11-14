News & Insights

Nippon Paint Sees Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Nippon Paint Holdings Co (JP:4612) has released an update.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. reported a 12.6% increase in revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, reflecting strong growth in its operating and profit metrics compared to the previous year. The company’s steady performance is expected to continue throughout the fiscal year 2024 with projected revenue reaching 1.6 trillion yen.

