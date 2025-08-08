Nippon Paint H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Nippon Paint Holdings Co. reported that its first half profit attributable to owners of parent was 87.4 billion yen, up 34.4% from last year. Earnings per share was 37.23 yen compared to 27.69 yen. Revenue was 852.43 billion yen, up 4.3%.

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, the company expects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 162.0 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 68.97 yen, and revenue of 1.82 trillion yen.

