Nippon Life to sell 30% of its regional bank stocks in next fiscal year -Jiji

Adds amount of reported sale

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance NPNLI.UL is set to sell 30% of its holdings in Japanese regional banks during the fiscal year starting in April, the Jiji News Service reported on Monday.

The company is Japan's largest private insurer and one of its top institutional investors, with around 70 trillion yen ($642 billion) in assets ranging from stocks, bonds to real estate.

The report, without citing sources, said Nippon Life will likely unload around 100 billion yen worth of shares in regional banks.

Nippon Life said it could not to confirm the report.

($1 = 109.0700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Kim Coghill and Louise Heavens)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.