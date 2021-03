TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance NPNLI.UL is set to sell 30% of its holdings in Japanese regional banks during fiscal 2021, Jiji News Service reported on Monday.

The company is Japan's largest private insurer.

