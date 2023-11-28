News & Insights

Nippon Life to buy Nichii Holdings for about $1.41 bln - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Hideyuki Sano

November 28, 2023 — 04:13 am EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nippon Life Insurance NPNLI.UL will acquire Nichii Holdings for about 210 billion yen ($1.41 billion), the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

Nippon Life has agreed to buy all the outstanding shares of Nichii HD from a fund linked to Bain Capital BCSF.N and other shareholders, the report said without citing sources.

($1 = 148.6700 yen)

