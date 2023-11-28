Nippon Life to buy Nichii Holdings for about $1.41 bln

Updates with confirmation

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance plans to acquire Nichii Holdings, the parent company of nursing care provider Nichiigakkan, for about 210 billion yen ($1.41 billion), a Nippon Life spokesperson said on Tuesday, as the country's population ages rapidly.

Nippon Life NPNLI.UL has agreed to buy a 99.6% stake in Nichii Holdings from a fund linked to Bain Capital and other shareholders, the spokesperson said.

The company, however, is still in talks with regulators to get approval for the deal, the spokesperson added.

Bain Capital bought Nichiigakkan in 2020 for $1.2 billion.

($1 = 148.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Mariko Katsumura, Kantaro Komiya, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann; Kirsten Donovan)

