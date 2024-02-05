Nippon Life speeds up super-long JGB purchases after BOJ Jan meeting

By Tomo Uetake and Brigid Riley

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance, Japan's largest private asset owner, accelerated its buying of long-dated Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in January, said Akira Tsuzuki, executive officer and general manager of finance and investment planning.

While Nippon Life has been in no rush to buy JGBs in fiscal 2023, which ends in March, the firm made more purchases after the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on January 22-23, Tsuzuki told Reuters in an interview.

JGB yields climbed after the central bank indicated the chance of achieving the government's inflation target was rising, driving up bets for a policy shift this spring.

The insurance firm's main target JGB investments are 30-year bonds, with a yield over 1.83% seen as an attractive level, Tsuzuki said.

The 30-year bond yield JP30YTN=JBTC has hovered around that level in the days after the BOJ's two-day meeting on January 22-23, at one point reaching as high as 1.86%.

On BOJ policy, Nippon Life expects the central bank to end its negative interest rate policy sometime in the first half of the 2024 fiscal year, between April and September.

Whether the BOJ decides to raise rates further after normalising policy will depend on the state of the economy, although any such moves would be small, Tsuzuki added.

In addition to JGBs, the company has been investing in foreign sovereign bonds in multiple currencies, including the U.S. dollar, since the fall, minimizing the risk of yen appreciation by using options trading, he said.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake and Brigid Riley; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((brigid.riley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.