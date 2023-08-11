Nippon Kodoshi (TYO:3891) Price Target Decreased by 26.47% to 2,550.00

The average one-year price target for Nippon Kodoshi (TYO:3891) has been revised to 2,550.00 / share. This is an decrease of 26.47% from the prior estimate of 3,468.00 dated April 27, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,525.00 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.27% from the latest reported closing price of 2,138.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Kodoshi. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3891 is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 52K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

