Nippon Kayaku to Enhance Capital Efficiency with Share Buyback

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. has announced its plan to acquire and subsequently cancel a portion of its shares to enhance capital efficiency and address potential share dilution. The company intends to purchase up to 6.5 million shares, representing 3.97% of its total shares, for a maximum of 7.0 billion yen, with the acquisition taking place in the open market between November 18, 2024, and May 30, 2025.

