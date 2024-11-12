News & Insights

Nippon Kayaku Co. Revises Earnings Forecasts Upward

November 12, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Nippon Kayaku Co (JP:4272) has released an update.

Nippon Kayaku Co. has revised its business forecasts, reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for the first half of the fiscal year, driven by optimized selling prices and cost reductions. The company anticipates improved full-year results despite foreign exchange losses, thanks to gains from investment securities sales and reduced tax expenses.

