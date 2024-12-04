Nippon Kayaku Co. Acquires Treasury Stock

Nippon Kayaku Co (JP:4272) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nippon Kayaku Co. has completed the acquisition of 628,500 of its common shares for a total of 791,934,400 yen through open market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader plan to acquire up to 6.5 million shares, reflecting a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into JP:4272 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.