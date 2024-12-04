News & Insights

Nippon Kayaku Co. Acquires Treasury Stock

December 04, 2024 — 08:23 pm EST

Nippon Kayaku Co (JP:4272) has released an update.

Nippon Kayaku Co. has completed the acquisition of 628,500 of its common shares for a total of 791,934,400 yen through open market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader plan to acquire up to 6.5 million shares, reflecting a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

