Nippon Kayaku Co. Acquires Treasury Stock

Nippon Kayaku Co. has completed the acquisition of 628,500 of its common shares for a total of 791,934,400 yen through open market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader plan to acquire up to 6.5 million shares, reflecting a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

