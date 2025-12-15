Nippon Electric Glass To Start All-Electric Pharma Glass Tubing Production In Malaysia

(RTTNews) - Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (5214.T) announced plans to begin the world's first mass production of pharmaceutical-grade glass tubing using an all-electric melting furnace. Commercial production is expected to commence in December 2025 at the company's subsidiary in Selangor, Malaysia.

The initiative marks a breakthrough in pharmaceutical packaging manufacturing. By integrating NEG's proprietary all-electric melting technology with renewable energy sources, the company estimates that carbon dioxide emissions from glass tubing production can be reduced by up to 90% compared with traditional fossil-fuel combustion furnaces.

