Nippon Electric Glass To Start All-Electric Pharma Glass Tubing Production In Malaysia

December 15, 2025 — 09:40 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (5214.T) announced plans to begin the world's first mass production of pharmaceutical-grade glass tubing using an all-electric melting furnace. Commercial production is expected to commence in December 2025 at the company's subsidiary in Selangor, Malaysia.

The initiative marks a breakthrough in pharmaceutical packaging manufacturing. By integrating NEG's proprietary all-electric melting technology with renewable energy sources, the company estimates that carbon dioxide emissions from glass tubing production can be reduced by up to 90% compared with traditional fossil-fuel combustion furnaces.

