News & Insights

Stocks

Nippon Electric Glass Sees Sales Growth and Strong Financials

November 10, 2024 — 11:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nippon Electric Glass Co (JP:5214) has released an update.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. reported a robust 8.7% increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 2024, reaching 227,530 million yen. Despite challenges, the company improved its financial position with an equity-to-asset ratio of 71.1% and announced a dividend forecast of 130 yen per share for the year. Investors might find the company’s strategic share repurchases and positive sales growth promising.

For further insights into JP:5214 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NPEGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.