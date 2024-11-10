Nippon Electric Glass Sees Sales Growth and Strong Financials

Nippon Electric Glass Co (JP:5214) has released an update.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. reported a robust 8.7% increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 2024, reaching 227,530 million yen. Despite challenges, the company improved its financial position with an equity-to-asset ratio of 71.1% and announced a dividend forecast of 130 yen per share for the year. Investors might find the company’s strategic share repurchases and positive sales growth promising.

