Nippon Electric Glass Co. (NPEGF) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 19.32

The average one-year price target for Nippon Electric Glass Co. (OTC:NPEGF) has been revised to 19.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 18.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.55 to a high of 21.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.44% from the latest reported closing price of 17.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Electric Glass Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPEGF is 0.04%, a decrease of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.61% to 92K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 16.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPEGF by 24.56% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPEGF by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.