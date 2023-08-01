Nippon Electric Glass Co. (NPEGF) Price Target Decreased by 11.15% to 18.14

The average one-year price target for Nippon Electric Glass Co. (OTC:NPEGF) has been revised to 18.14 / share. This is an decrease of 11.15% from the prior estimate of 20.42 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.05 to a high of 22.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.11% from the latest reported closing price of 18.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Electric Glass Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPEGF is 0.04%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 256.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPEGF by 76.10% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPEGF by 3.55% over the last quarter.

