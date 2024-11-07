News & Insights

Nippon Denko Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

November 07, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. (JP:5563) has released an update.

Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. revealed a robust financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with a notable increase in operating and ordinary profits, despite a slight decline in net sales. The company achieved a significant rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent and forecasts continued growth for the year. Investors may find the increased earnings per share and steady equity ratio encouraging.

