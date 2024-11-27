News & Insights

Nippon Denkai Seeks Rehabilitation Amid Financial Struggles

November 27, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Nippon Denkai,Ltd. (JP:5759) has released an update.

Nippon Denkai, Ltd. has filed for civil rehabilitation proceedings following financial struggles exacerbated by a global semiconductor shortage and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The company has also decided to dissolve its subsidiary, Denkai America Inc., amidst consecutive years of financial losses. Despite efforts to raise funds and seek sponsors, Nippon Denkai faces significant challenges in improving its financial condition.

