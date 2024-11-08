News & Insights

Nippon Coke Reports Significant Profit Decline

November 08, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited (JP:3315) has released an update.

Nippon Coke & Engineering Company reported a significant decline in its consolidated ordinary profit, registering a loss of 2,700 million yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024. This downturn, compared to the previous year’s corresponding period, is attributed to reduced production and increased processing costs in the Coke Business.

