Nippon Chemi-Con (TYO:6997) Price Target Decreased by 8.15% to 2,108.00

The average one-year price target for Nippon Chemi-Con (TYO:6997) has been revised to 2,108.00 / share. This is an decrease of 8.15% from the prior estimate of 2,295.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,969.50 to a high of 2,257.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.45% from the latest reported closing price of 1,244.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Chemi-Con. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6997 is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 1,844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 300K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6997 by 7.66% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 291K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6997 by 28.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 272K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6997 by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 139K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6997 by 19.90% over the last quarter.

