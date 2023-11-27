Nippon Chemi-Con (TYO:6997) Price Target Decreased by 5.29% to 1,642.20

The average one-year price target for Nippon Chemi-Con (TYO:6997) has been revised to 1,642.20 / share. This is an decrease of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 1,734.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,363.50 to a high of 2,205.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.98% from the latest reported closing price of 1,314.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Chemi-Con. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6997 is 0.01%, a decrease of 35.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 1,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 293K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 289K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6997 by 26.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 152K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 115K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.