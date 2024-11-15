News & Insights

Nippon Building Fund Earns Top GRESB Honors

November 15, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

Nippon Building (JP:8951) has released an update.

Nippon Building Fund, Inc. has been recognized with the prestigious ‘5 Stars’ and ‘Green Star’ titles in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for its strong ESG performance. The company also received the highest ‘A Level’ for its public disclosure of ESG practices, marking the seventh consecutive year of top honors. This highlights NBF’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible investment in the real estate sector.

