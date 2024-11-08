News & Insights

Nippon Beet Sugar Sees Profit Surge Amid Sales Drop

November 08, 2024 — 12:26 am EST

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (JP:2108) has released an update.

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in profit attributable to owners, rising by 366.7% for the six months ending September 2024, despite a drop in net sales and operating profit. The company has also announced a forecasted dividend increase for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting a strategic shift to enhance shareholder value. Investors may find this an intriguing development given the current challenging market conditions.

