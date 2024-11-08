Nippon Aqua Revises Forecasts, Maintains Dividend

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. (JP:1429) has released an update.

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, citing sluggish demand from local contractors and project delays. Despite a minor decrease in sales and profit expectations, the company maintains a positive medium-to-long-term outlook and is committed to its strategy of expanding its construction and waterproofing divisions. The year-end dividend per share remains unchanged at 34 yen, reflecting confidence in future growth.

