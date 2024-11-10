News & Insights

Nippon Aqua Reports Mixed Financial Results for 2024

November 10, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. (JP:1429) has released an update.

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, reaching ¥20,817 million, but faced a significant decline in operating and ordinary profit due to a reduction of over 30% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company anticipates a year-end dividend of ¥34 per share, reflecting its commitment to shareholders.

