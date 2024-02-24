Nippon Aqua Co. (TSE:1429) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 1,326.00

The average one-year price target for Nippon Aqua Co. (TSE:1429) has been revised to 1,326.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 1,224.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,313.00 to a high of 1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.29% from the latest reported closing price of 1,010.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Aqua Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1429 is 0.00%, an increase of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.03% to 175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 66K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1429 by 16.40% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 45K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 26.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1429 by 52.72% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 46.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1429 by 99.88% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 48.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1429 by 84.80% over the last quarter.

