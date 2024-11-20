Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. Expands Construction and Market Strategies

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. (JP:1429) has released an update.

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. is strategically enhancing its construction capabilities nationwide, focusing on high mobility and skilled workforce, including foreign technical interns, to address the challenges of securing human resources. The company is also aiming to expand its market share by offering competitive pricing on insulation materials and expects a significant increase in demand for higher insulation classes post-2025. Despite a decrease in single-family home constructions, market adjustments and improvements in construction staff conditions have positively impacted their turnover rates.

