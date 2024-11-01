Nippon Air Conditioning Services Reports Strong H1 2024 Results

Nippon Air Conditioning Services Co., Ltd. (JP:4658) has released an update.

Nippon Air Conditioning Services Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales rising by 11.6% and operating profit surging by 59.6%. The company also announced an increase in interim dividends, reflecting its strong financial health. Investors can expect continued growth as the company forecasts further improvements in its annual financial results.

