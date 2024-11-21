Nippon Active Value Fund Targets Japanese Equity Growth

Nippon Active Value Fund Plc (GB:NAVF) has released an update.
Nippon Active Value Fund, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is actively managing a portfolio of small cap Japanese equities to achieve substantial capital growth. The company focuses on undervalued stocks with significant cash or asset holdings. Their latest monthly factsheet for October 2024 is available on their website, providing insights into their investment strategies and performance.
