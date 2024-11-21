News & Insights

Stocks

Nippon Active Value Fund Targets Japanese Equity Growth

November 21, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nippon Active Value Fund Plc (GB:NAVF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nippon Active Value Fund, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is actively managing a portfolio of small cap Japanese equities to achieve substantial capital growth. The company focuses on undervalued stocks with significant cash or asset holdings. Their latest monthly factsheet for October 2024 is available on their website, providing insights into their investment strategies and performance.

For further insights into GB:NAVF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.