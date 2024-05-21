News & Insights

Nippecraft Limited Unveils Future Strategies at AGM

Nippecraft Limited (SG:N32) has released an update.

Nippecraft Limited recently conducted its Annual General Meeting, chaired by Mr. Khoo Song Koon, with a quorum present and no prior shareholder questions. The meeting featured a presentation by CEO Mr. Raja Hayat, who updated on the Group’s 2023 marketing initiatives in the UK and Australia, introduced new lifestyle product ranges, and outlined the Company’s strategies for marketing, talent management, and sustainability for the upcoming year.

