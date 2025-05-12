NIP Group Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

NIP Group Inc. filed its annual report with the SEC, disclosing its financials for 2024, accessible online.

NIP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NIPG), a prominent digital entertainment company, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC on May 12, 2025. The report includes the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and is available for access on its investor relations website and the SEC's website. Additionally, NIP Group will offer a free hard copy of the report to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request. As a global leader in the digital entertainment sector, NIP Group focuses on gaming and esports, with a diverse ecosystem that includes esports teams, game publishing, and immersive entertainment experiences across multiple regions.

NIP Group Inc. successfully filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements.

The annual report includes audited consolidated financial statements, which can enhance investor confidence in the company's financial transparency and performance.

The company offers free access to the annual report for shareholders, promoting a shareholder-friendly approach and engagement.

NIP Group's description highlights its extensive engagement in the global digital entertainment sector, signaling strong market presence and growth potential.

The release highlights the filing of the annual report, but does not provide any specific financial performance metrics or insights, which may raise concerns among investors about transparency.



The mention of offering the annual report upon request could suggest that the company is not prioritizing easy access to financial information, potentially leading to frustration among shareholders.



The lack of detailed commentary on business challenges or future outlook may leave investors uncertain about the company's growth strategy and direction.

What is NIP Group Inc.?

NIP Group Inc. is a leading digital entertainment company focused on gaming and esports, listed on NASDAQ as NIPG.

Where can I access the annual report for 2024?

The annual report for 2024 can be accessed on NIP Group's investor relations website and the SEC's website.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a free hard copy of the annual report containing audited financial statements from NIP Group.

What services does NIP Group offer in the gaming sector?

NIP Group offers esports teams, arenas, events, content creation, game publishing, and hospitality services.

How does NIP Group engage with its audience?

NIP Group engages hundreds of millions of fans by creating immersive entertainment experiences across various platforms and collaborations.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIP Group Inc. (“NIPG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NIPG), a leading digital entertainment company, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 12, 2025.





The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.nipgroup.gg and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.







About NIP Group







NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a global digital entertainment company driving the evolution of gaming and esports. With a diversified ecosystem spanning esports teams, arenas and events, content and influencer networks, game publishing, and hospitality, we engage hundreds of millions of fans and create immersive entertainment experiences. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, we collaborate with leading gaming companies to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment and bring gaming to new audiences worldwide.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







NIP Group Inc.





Investor Relations: ir@nipgroup.gg





Public Relations: pr@nipgroup.gg



