NIP Group Inc. Expands Live Entertainment Business with Launch of NIP Culture & Entertainment in China

NIP Group expands into live entertainment in China with NIP Culture & Entertainment, launching a successful music festival in Beijing.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIP Group Inc. (“NIP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NIPG), a leading digital entertainment company, today announced a major expansion of its live entertainment business through the formation of NIP Culture & Entertainment (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“NIP Culture & Entertainment”), a new joint venture formed to expand NIP Group’s live entertainment footprint across the Chinese market. This strategic initiative significantly extends the Company’s capabilities beyond its core esports business, adding large-scale music festival production to its portfolio. The venture is designed to capture new opportunities in the broader live entertainment and cultural experiences market and further diversify NIP Group’s revenue streams.





, attracting over 70,000 fans. The two-day festival, held in Beijing from May 31 through June 1, set a new record as one of the largest single-site outdoor music festivals ever hosted in the city. NIP Culture & Entertainment's inaugural flagship event introduced a distinctive vibe, blending performances from 19 leading musicians with appearances by championship esports teams eStar Pro and Beijing WB. Curated food, immersive creative markets and localized experiences showcasing Beijing's attractions extended the entertainment footprint well beyond the stage and demonstrated NIP Group’s ability to orchestrate large-scale, cross-format experiences that resonate with younger audiences.





Mario Ho, Chairman and Co-CEO of NIP Group, commented, “NIP Group was built on the passions of a generation that lives and breathes esports, and music shares that same creative energy. With NIP Culture & Entertainment, we are transforming years of youth-culture insight into a high-growth business line that will bring these immersive festival experiences to fans in major cities across China. This builds our entertainment IP, expands user engagement, and complements our core esports and events portfolio. It also broadens our addressable market and diversifies our revenue streams across our digital ecosystem.”





Yuan Gao, CEO of NIP Culture & Entertainment, commented, “Young consumers are increasingly willing to invest time and money in emotionally resonant experiences. Our goal for the music festival business is to build an integrated cultural space where music, gaming and creative expression converge, unlocking proprietary IP and sustainable value for musicians, partners and fans alike.”





According to data from the China Association of Performing Arts, China’s live-entertainment market reached RMB 79.6 billion (US$11.0 billion) in 2024, with audiences under 30 accounting for nearly 75% of large-scale festival attendance. NIP Culture & Entertainment sits at the intersection of these trends, using music as a connective platform to bring together esports, gaming, culture and creative content in a unified immersive experience.





The formation of the NIP Culture & Entertainment and its successful Beijing debut highlight NIP Group's broader strategy to create immersive entertainment experiences that leverage its core e-sports following. With a substantial demographic overlap between music fans and its existing gaming fan base, the Company is well-positioned to cross-promote content and extend lifetime engagement. NIP Group remains focused on scaling immersive experiences that deepen audience engagement and generate durable, multi-channel revenue streams for its shareholders. Building on this momentum, NIP Culture & Entertainment will spearhead NIP Group’s expansion across China’s live entertainment market, with a series of large-scale music festivals planned in key cities throughout 2025.







About NIP Group







NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a global digital entertainment company driving the evolution of gaming and esports. With a diversified ecosystem spanning esports teams, arenas and events, content and influencer networks, game publishing, and hospitality, we engage hundreds of millions of fans and create immersive entertainment experiences. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas, we collaborate with leading gaming companies to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment and bring gaming to new audiences worldwide.







Safe Harbor Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking” statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as NIP Group’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIP Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about NIP Group’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIP Group’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; developments in the relevant governmental laws, regulations, policies toward NIP Group’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where NIP Group has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIP Group’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIP Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







NIP Group Inc.





Investor Relations: ir@nipgroup.gg





Public Relations: pr@nipgroup.gg



