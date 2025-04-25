NIP Group Inc. to Announce Financial Results for 2024 and Host Conference Call on April 30, 2025

NIP Group Inc. will announce its 2024 financial results on April 30, 2025, with a conference call following.

NIP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NIPG), a prominent digital entertainment company, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the six months and full year ending December 31, 2024, on April 30, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The management team will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time the same day, which corresponds to 3:00 P.M. in Abu Dhabi. Participants must register for the call using a provided link to receive dial-in information. Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website. NIP Group is involved in various aspects of the gaming and esports industry, operating globally and focusing on creating engaging experiences for fans.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIP Group Inc. (“NIPG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NIPG), a leading digital entertainment company, today announced that it plans to report its unaudited financial results for the six months and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on April 30, 2025.





The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 (3:00 P.M. Abu Dhabi Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:









Event Title:





NIP Group Inc. Second Half and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call









Registration Link:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe5577432f0464227a33354d4e0532885













All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process prior to the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at



https://ir.nipgroup.gg/



.







About NIP Group Inc.







NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a global digital entertainment company driving the evolution of gaming and esports. With a diversified ecosystem spanning esports teams, arenas and events, content and influencer networks, game publishing, and hospitality, we engage hundreds of millions of fans and create immersive entertainment experiences. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, we collaborate with leading gaming companies to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment and bring gaming to new audiences worldwide.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact







NIP Group Inc.





Investor Relations: ir@nipgroup.gg





Public Relations: pr@nipgroup.gg



