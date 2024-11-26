NIP Group and The9 Limited Join Forces in Esports

The9 (NCTY) has released an update.

NIP Group Inc. has partnered with The9 Limited to transform the game ‘MIR M’ into a major esports title, leveraging their combined expertise in gaming and marketing to create a vibrant esports ecosystem. This strategic collaboration aims to expand their market presence and enhance their brand influence by integrating esports elements and establishing a comprehensive tournament system. The partnership marks a significant step in NIP Group’s strategy to diversify its revenue streams and engage a global audience of esports fans.

