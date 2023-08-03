NIOX Group (LSE:NIOX) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 77.18

The average one-year price target for NIOX Group (LSE:NIOX) has been revised to 77.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of 70.04 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.71 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from the latest reported closing price of 70.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIOX Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIOX is 0.00%, an increase of 24.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 203K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

