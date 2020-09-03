NIO's Sales Doubled in August and Could Soon Rise Further, Its CEO Says

Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) said that its deliveries more than doubled in August, as it continued an impressive rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump earlier in the year.

NIO delivered 3,965 vehicles to customers last month, up 104.1% from August of 2019, in its best-ever monthly total. That included 1,125 of its top-of-the-line ES8 SUV, revamped earlier this year, and 2,840 of its five-passenger ES6 crossovers.

Year to date through August, NIO's deliveries increased by 109.9% from the same period last year.

NIO's deliveries by month since June 2018, when production of the ES8 began. Data source: NIO; chart by author.

NIO is expected to begin shipping its third model, the sporty EC6 crossover, before the end of September.

Its August sales record isn't likely to stand for long. CEO William Bin Li said that after a recent assembly line overhaul, the company's manufacturing partner now has the ability to build up to 5,000 NIOs per month.

Deliveries of NIO's third model, the sporty EC6, could begin this month. Image source: NIO.

Separately, NIO said that its secondary offering of American depositary shares, announced last Friday, has been completed. It sold a total of 101,775,000 shares at $17 each, raising roughly $1.7 billion after fees, as the banks underwriting the offering fully exercised their options to purchase additional shares.

Li said the additional funds have strengthened NIO's balance sheet and left it better prepared to increase its pace of self-driving technology development, and to expand to new markets outside of China in time.

10 stocks we like better than NIO Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NIO Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.