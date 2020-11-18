NIO's Q3 Loss Narrows, Sales Top Estimates, Guidance Strong

NIO Inc. NIO reported third-quarter loss per ADS of 12 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents on the back of higher-than-anticipated revenues. The loss also narrowed from the year-ago figure of 33 cents per share. The China-based EV maker posted revenues of $666.6 million, up 146.4% year over year. The top line also surpassed the consensus mark of $628 million. Robust deliveries in third-quarter 2020 led to the outperformance.

Key Takeaways

Stabilization of the coronavirus pandemic in China led to high vehicle sales in the third quarter. NIO delivered 12,206 vehicles in the third quarter of 2020, including 8,660 ES6s, 3,530 ES8s and 16 EC6s. Total deliveries rose 154.3% year over year.

Revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $628.4 million, representing an uptick of 146.1% from the corresponding quarter of 2019. Other sales amounted to $38.2 million, 150.7% higher than the year-ago period on the back of increased revenues derived from the home chargers installed, accessories sold, and service and energy packages subscribed.

Importantly, vehicle margin for the quarter under review was 14.5% versus negative 6.8% in the year-ago period. Lower unit manufacturing costs and decrease in the purchase price of certain materials led to the improvement in vehicle margins. Gross margin was 12.9% versus negative 12.1% in third-quarter 2019 on the back of robust sales and increased vehicle margin. R&D and SG&A costs were $87 million and $138.5 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 42.3% and 19.2%, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.8 billion as of Sep 30, 2020. Long-term debt was around $996 million.

NIO expects fourth-quarter deliveries in the band of 16,500-17,000 vehicles, signaling an uptick of 103% at the mid-point of the range. Fourth-quarter revenues are forecast between $921.8 million and $947.9 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 123% the midpoint of the guided range.

Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry include Fiat Chrysler FCAU, Honda Motor HMC and BMW AG BAMXF, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

